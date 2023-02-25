All stakeholders should work towards reducing road fatalities in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday asked all stakeholders to work towards reducing road fatalities in the Union Territory.

Chairing a high-level meeting here to review road safety measures, Sinha took an assessment of the implementation of directions issued on improving road safety and steps taken since the previous meeting, an official spokesperson said.

Administrative Secretary, Transport department, G Prasanna Ramaswamy presented a detailed action-taken report on the status of major infrastructure projects, enforcement activities by the Traffic and Motor Vehicle department and working of district road safety councils.

He also briefed about the action taken by road owning agencies for improving the safety, installation of CCTV cameras by NHAI and police, status of Intelligent Traffic Management System in Jammu and Srinagar and streamlining of Integrated Road Accident Database (IRDA), the official said.

Reviewing the enforcement activities being undertaken by the Traffic and Motor Vehicle department, the Lt Governor directed officials to take strict action against violators.

The Lt Governor also enquired about the completion of works related to identifying black spots along highways and utilisation of the road safety fund.

The chair was informed that 100 unauthorized cuts have been plugged, besides crash barriers along 98.65 kms, while 3,104 speed limit signages have also been erected since April 2022, the spokesperson said.

Appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders, Sinha asked them to develop a robust mechanism to check the health status of drivers.

Sinha also asked the departments concerned to conduct causative analysis of road accidents for multi-pronged road safety strategy.

He also issued directions to complete the works of crash barrier installation at the identified spots.

''All stakeholders need to work towards the common goal of road safety and reducing road fatalities,'' the Lt Governor said.

Reviewing the process of installation of CCTV cameras, Sinha asked the agencies concerned to complete the work well within the stipulated time frame.

He stressed on addressing the issues of old vehicles, if any, running on roads, checking overloading and unauthorised hoardings.

