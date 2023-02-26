First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. said it would on Sunday begin using a new and time-saving corridor over Saudi Arabia and Oman, a decision made after Muscat last week joined Riyadh in allowing civilian overflights by Israel.

El Al Flight 083, departing Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, will take eight hours to reach Bangkok, the company said in a statement. It had previously said the corridor will shorten Asia flights by more than two hours.

