First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 17:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. said it would on Sunday begin using a new and time-saving corridor over Saudi Arabia and Oman, a decision made after Muscat last week joined Riyadh in allowing civilian overflights by Israel.

El Al Flight 083, departing Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, will take eight hours to reach Bangkok, the company said in a statement. It had previously said the corridor will shorten Asia flights by more than two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

