Left Menu

Tejas Superfast Express to stop at Tambaram

This stoppage would also benefit businessmen and merchants travelling between the two cities, Southern Railway said in an official release.Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan flagged off the train at the Tambaram Railway Station today in the presence of DMK leader and MP T R Baalu, among others.Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Tejas Express train on the Chennai-Madurai route in March 2019.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 21:12 IST
Tejas Superfast Express to stop at Tambaram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The superfast Tejas Express that runs between Chennai and Madurai would have stoppages at Tambaram on a pilot basis for a period of six months, Southern Railway said on Sunday.

The stoppage would cater to a wider section of travellers hailing from the southern parts of the city. It would also benefit employees of various information technology companies who commute regularly between Chennai and Madurai as Tambaram is close to IT hubs. This stoppage would also benefit businessmen and merchants travelling between the two cities, Southern Railway said in an official release.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan flagged off the train at the Tambaram Railway Station today in the presence of DMK leader and MP T R Baalu, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Tejas Express train on the Chennai-Madurai route in March 2019. The train has a composition of 1 first AC executive chair car, 12 AC chair cars and two generator cum luggage vans totalling 15 coaches.

Besides Tambaram, Southern Railway clarified that there was no change on the existing stoppages of the train which is at Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul and Madurai.

Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Superfast express is being operated six days a week except Thursdays. In Chennai the train would depart at 6 AM and reach the destination at 12.15 PM. On the return journey, the train would leave Madurai at 3 PM and reach Chennai at 9.15 PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023