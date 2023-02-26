Left Menu

Nagaland elections: One killed, 12 injured as vehicle carrying polling personnel meets with accident

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:23 IST
Nagaland elections: One killed, 12 injured as vehicle carrying polling personnel meets with accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person died while 12 others were injured, five of them critically, as a vehicle carrying polling officials and security personnel met with an accident in Wokha district of Nagaland on Sunday, an official said.

A minibus carrying polling personnel assigned to Sungro sector polling station 4 of Sanis assembly constituency skidded off the road near Thillong bridge in Wokha district, he said, adding the apparent cause of the accident was mechanical failure.

One of them died on the spot, while five others were critically injured, the official said.

A new team of polling personnel has been dispatched in their place.

A total of 11,575 polling personnel have left for 2,291 polling stations across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

