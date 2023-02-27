It's Aura productions! Time to outshine and make a dream come true!

Left Menu

Following the third season of Aura Mr Miss and Mrs and Aura Fashion Week in Goa in March 2021, the fashion extravaganza returns with a bang. In February New Delhi will play host to both Batbricks7 Aura Fashion Week and the fourth season of Aura Mr, Miss, and Mrs India. On February 18, Batbricks7 Aura, Mr, Miss, and Mrs Aura Productions is very pleased to announce the sensational Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as their celebrity judge for Batbricks7 Aura Mr Miss and Mrs India Season-4.

Following the third season of Aura Mr Miss and Mrs and Aura Fashion Week in Goa in March 2021, the fashion extravaganza returns with a bang. In February New Delhi will play host to both Batbricks7 Aura Fashion Week and the fourth season of Aura Mr, Miss, and Mrs India. On February 18, Batbricks7 Aura, Mr, Miss, and Mrs Aura Productions is very pleased to announce the sensational Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as their celebrity judge for Batbricks7 Aura Mr Miss and Mrs India Season-4. It is an incredible opportunity for the young models as they will have the spotlight to themselves at the beauty contest. Aura Production is committed to promoting societal well-being via artistic endeavours, including fashion shows, art galleries, art festivals, literary works, and other forms of creativity and talent. According to the creators of Aura productions, Crafting unforgettable experiences should be effortless, entertaining, efficient, and accessible to everyone.

This time, Batbricks7, a business specialising in sports news services emphasising basketball, soccer, and cricket, joins up with aura productions as the Title sponsor. Live scores and match summaries are also available on Batbricks7. While this time we have Dubai energy drink as our beverage partner whose CEO Mohd awaada is also very excited with their association with us. Dubai energy drink just launched their energy drink in India.

While online auditions for the pageant have just started, the participants will now be chosen during ground auditions. About 100 candidates will be on the shortlist. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Zoya Afroz judge the Finale of Batbricks7 Aura Mr Miss & Mrs India . In the coming weeks, jury for this major event, which includes many celebrities and MTV Splitsvilla contestants Sakshi Shrivas & Saumya Bhandari, will be revealed.

Aura Productions expressed their gratitude for this collaboration to Satyam Upadhyay, the CEO of Batbricks7. We also like to thank our sponsors, Mr Sanjeev Jain Founder & Editor (Tycoon Global Magazine & Media) Mr Piyush Agarwal and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the minds behind Aura Productions and last but not least a special thanks to our chief guest Mr Shhyam Singhania chairperson Ennar group..

You are cordially invited to experience the enchantment of art with them. Following were crowned the winners of Batbricks7 Aura Mr Miss and Mrs India Season 4

Mr India:- Rohit Vijay(Winner)

Vikas(1st runner up) Amandeep(2nd runner up)

Miss India:- Apurva Mittal (Winner)

Anjali nagar (1st runner up) Jaishna(2nd runner up)

Mrs India:- Neha Tandon ( winner )

Bhoomika(1st runner up) Supriya(2nd runner up)

