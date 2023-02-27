Edge Computing Expo Announces Official Networking Party at the Exclusive Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, May 2023

Edge Computing Expo North America returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center in California on 17-18 May 2023. The leading event and conference will explore the latest innovations within Edge Platforms, Digital Twin, Robotics & Computer Vision, Future Progressions, and Accelerating Transformation.

OFFICIAL NETWORKING PARTY AT LEVI’S STADIUM

Alongside the packed conference agenda, innovative tradeshow, and exhibition, the Edge Computing Expo will host an exclusive Networking party following the first day of the conference.

The event will take place at the prestigious Levi’s 501 Club at the Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers! Paid ticket holders will have the chance to enjoy an evening of networking with some of the industry’s biggest names from 6 pm to 10 pm following Day 1 of the conference.

This opportunity is open for Gold Pass Holders, Ultimate Pass Holders, Speakers, Press, Sponsors, and Exhibitors and will allow you to share your experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided.

WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT?

Over the course of two days at Edge Computing Expo, you will have the chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations from our edge computing experts from leading brands including Bank of America, Uber, Toyota, IBM, and more!

Gold tickets will give access to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights surrounding Edge Computing. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as:

The State of Edge in 2023, Organizational Approach to Edge Adoption, Multi-Access Edge Computing, Edge Computing in Finance, Improving Customer Experience Through Edge, Edge Computing & Digital Twin, Leveraging Edge for a Sustainable Future, + much more!

Ultimate tickets will give access to additional sessions at co-located expos, including Digital Transformation, IoT Tech, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud, and AI and Big Data.

Also visit the free-to-attend exhibition and tradeshow to connect with some of the world’s biggest tech companies including IBM, MicroFocus, Couchbase, Emnify, and more, all of which are implementing the latest technology innovations within their sectors.

TICKETS

Early bird tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 40% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of March. Be sure to secure your spot at this exciting event as it’s not one to miss!

Don’t miss out, secure your Free ticket, Gold Pass, or Ultimate Pass below:

https://edgecomputing-expo.com/northamerica/

