Advantage Club launches NFTs powered Reward & Recognition solution; the first-of-its-kind in the world

To enhance the overall employee experience, the global engagement platform Advantage Club has launched NFT powered Rewards & Recognition solution - a first-of-its-kind in the industry. This NFT-powered solution with blockchain technology will make rewards & recognition more unique and valuable to employees. It will provide a transparent, tamper-proof, verifiable record of rewards to increase trust and fairness in the rewards program.

On the launch, Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder & CEO, Advantage Club said, "Recognition is all about creating an experience for the end user. Ability to mint NFTs when an employee is recognised, dawns a new era in the employee experience. This is a first-of-its-kind solution in the world, and we are seeing an exciting response from companies looking to revamp their Reward & Recognition program with a new age twist." This new-age NFT-powered Reward & Recognition solution was created keeping in mind the needs of the companies looking to enhance the relevance and belongingness of an employee's achievements during and after his tenure with the organisation. As a technology, an NFT-powered solution will not only enhance the employee experience during their tenure but also leaves a legacy behind, even after an employee leaves the company.

In addition to the Reward & Recognition, NFT-powered solutions will also take the community engagement experience on the platform to the next level by introducing DIY NFTs, a ready marketplace, and the option to decentralise to provide real value to the end users. In Deorah's opinion, "It will help immensely in enhancing the value proposition of the reward and recognition program for the millennial employees and the new-age employers alike. It will also enhance the branding for the corporate as an employer who cares about the well-being of the employee and provides value in every aspect of employees' life."

The NFT-powered Reward & Recognition solution is the first step in the web3.0 journey. The company will enhance the entire employee experience by integrating technologies such as Metaverse, Virtual reality, mixed reality, and more. Together it will make the digital journey of all employees on par irrespective of location, language, job profile, etc. It will revolutionize how employee engagement is perceived and implemented globally, and Advantage Club is at the forefront of bringing these innovative products to the market. Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform with benefits like rewards, recognitions, flexible benefits and perks on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in Delaware, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, BCG, Lafarge, Resort World Sentosa, and many more.

