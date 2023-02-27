Armani Exchange held the second edition of its Celebrated Press Play Music Festival at DLF Promenade

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Armani Exchange hosted the second edition of the A|X Press Play on 11th & 12th February at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, an experiential music festival that was truly one of a kind. A weekend to remember with 8000+ footfall across the 2 days, the festival was an audio-visual treat like never before with fresh electronic music, gesture interactive art installations, mall facade visual projections. The future-themed interactive installations and projection mapping were coupled with crowd-stirring performances by renowned electronic artists such as Tech Panda x Kenzani and Sickflip. An event like no other, the attendee list saw a mix of fashion industry insiders, celebrities, and influencers merging traditional streetwear with futuristic fashion elements. Guests were treated to great food and drinks while taking in the music and vivacity of the night, making it a truly unique experience. #AXPressPlay.

In 1991, Giorgio Armani establishes A|X Armani Exchange after his pioneering idea to create a brand for the generations of fast-fashion shoppers. The designer gives life to a collection of pieces that reflect the casual, understated attitude of the new generation. With its fresh unconventional character, the line is immediately in step with the energy of young consumers.

The collection offers accessible and versatile clothing and accessories, distancing itself from conventional designs to provide a different perspective. It is a declaration of belonging to a world rooted in street culture and a statement of an attitude of individualism - all expressed through a style of dressing. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)