TRAI releases report on drive tests conducted at 20 locations across country
The drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services, according to a statement from the ministry of communications.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), with the assistance of the telecom service providers, has conducted drive tests at 20 locations and surrounding areas. These locations are Davanagere, Alappuzha, Vadodara, Patiala, Kota, Guntur, Nizamabad, Anantapur, Gorakhpur, Durg-Bhilai city, Gaya & NH-22, Purulia & NH (116B, 18, 32 & 314), Gosaba, Guwahati, Ranchi-Daltonganj HW & Daltonganj city, Ahmedabad-Vadodara HW, Chandigarh-Patiala HW, Jaipur-Kota HW, Gorakhpur-Lucknow HW and Durg-Bhilai to Jagdalpur HW, during the quarter ending September 2022.
The drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services, according to a statement from the ministry of communications. The key performance indicators (KPIs) were assessed for the networks of all telecom service providers operating in the region. KPIs for voice services are coverage; call setup success rate (CSSR); drop call rate; block call rate; handover success rate; Rx quality. KPIs for data services are download and upload throughputs, web browsing delay, video streaming delay and latency.
The complete report is available at TRAI website --analytics.trai.gov.in.
