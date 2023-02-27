Left Menu

Japan to ease COVID border measures for travellers from China

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:16 IST
Japan to ease COVID border measures for travellers from China
Representative iamage Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is easing its coronavirus border measures for tourists from China beginning Wednesday by testing only random passengers, a top government spokesman said on Monday.

Since December, Japan has been testing all travellers from mainland China at four designated airports on grounds of surging infections in that country and a lack of information.

Visitors from China are also required to show a proof of pre-boarding negative test.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that as of Wednesday, only random testing will be carried out on passengers from China.

The change is intended to “promote smooth international travel” taking into consideration relatively low infection rates among arrivals over the past two months, Matsuno said.

All samples analysed at the border were of the omicron strains, which are already found inside Japan, he said.

Proof of pre-boarding negative test will still be required, he said.

Direct flights from China, currently only allowed to land at Narita, Haneda, Chubu and Kansai, will be expanded to other airports.

China, which lifted its “zero-COVID” policy in December, retaliated for the stricter border measures imposed by Japan and South Korea by temporarily suspending short-term visas for the nationals of the two countries. China has since resumed issuing visas in Japan.

South Korea has already removed entry restrictions for short-term travelers from China since the beginning of January, as officials saw the pandemic in China being stabilized.

Japan plans to largely relax its mask-wearing requests on March 13 and leave it up to individuals. It will also downgrade COVID-19 to the equivalent of seasonal influenza in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023