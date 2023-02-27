Maha: 2 dead, 2 injured as truck hits car in Nagpur

Two persons were killed and two were seriously injured after a speeding truck collided with their car in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Khursapar near Kondhali on the Amravati road at 9am, he said.

''Four persons were returning to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh from Aurangabad in a car when a a truck rammed into the vehicle from the opposite direction despite the stretch being one-way due to maintenance work underway,'' he said.

''Aditya Mane (32), a resident of Pune, and Bisen Marathe (22) of Balaghat were killed on the spot. The other two occupants of the car, Santlal Pancheshwar (25) and Ritu Pancheshwar (32) were injured and have been admitted in the local primary health centre and district hospital respectively,'' the official informed.

The truck driver, who has been charged with causing death by negligence as well as rash driving and other offences, fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

