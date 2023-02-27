Left Menu

Maha: 2 dead, 2 injured as truck hits car in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:38 IST
Maha: 2 dead, 2 injured as truck hits car in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and two were seriously injured after a speeding truck collided with their car in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Khursapar near Kondhali on the Amravati road at 9am, he said.

''Four persons were returning to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh from Aurangabad in a car when a a truck rammed into the vehicle from the opposite direction despite the stretch being one-way due to maintenance work underway,'' he said.

''Aditya Mane (32), a resident of Pune, and Bisen Marathe (22) of Balaghat were killed on the spot. The other two occupants of the car, Santlal Pancheshwar (25) and Ritu Pancheshwar (32) were injured and have been admitted in the local primary health centre and district hospital respectively,'' the official informed.

The truck driver, who has been charged with causing death by negligence as well as rash driving and other offences, fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023