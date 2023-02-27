The IMC Ladies' Wing creates an IMPACT

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:13 IST
L-R: Anant Singhania & Anant Goenka, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Roma Singhania, Gurudev and Pallawi Podar. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IMC Ladies' Wing recently hosted globally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at its flagship event IMPACT 2023. The immensely successful endeavour brought together people diverse in experience and background to watch an insightful discussion between Anant Goenka - Executive Director, The Indian Express Group and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. With characteristic lightness and humour, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar effortlessly spanned practical and spiritual perspectives on a wide range of outer and inner-worldly subjects from geopolitical conflicts to meditations for overcoming the perception of duality over the course of the enlightening evening. The Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a premier business and professional women's organization with over 2200 members, consisting of entrepreneurs, managers, professionals and women from leading business houses. What began in 1966 as a forum for creating socio-economic awareness and encouraging the spirit of enterprise is today, a dynamic organization for the empowerment of women.

"I envisaged the theme "Keep Going, Keep Growing" for my year - It's just as important to grow through life as it is to go through life. IMPACT celebrates every facet of humankind in the most contemporary and relevant way. It endeavours to bring together people from diverse backgrounds, share their experiences which help in impacting and encouraging each other", said Roma Singhania - President IMC Ladies' Wing, as she welcomed Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to the event along with her husband Anant Singhania, President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Talking about the event, Pallawi Podar - Chairperson, IMPACT 2023 stated, "Gurudev's communication always has a great impact on all his listeners. His lucidity and pragmatic approach to spiritualism touched the hearts of all participants and there was palpable happiness and joy amongst all. Anant Goenka was an excellent facilitator and kept the audience entertained with his outstanding repartee, especially in the rapid fire round. He was truly a rockstar, a drummer to his own beat, absolutely class. I am sure everyone present today will always cherish fond memories of these precious moments with Gurudev. The event surely had an amazing IMPACT on all!"

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir) Under the Presidentship of Roma Singhania and Vice President - Amrita Somaiya, the event was organised by the IMPACT Committee helmed by Pallawi Podar - Chairperson, Amla Ruia - Co-Chairperson, Anuja Mittal - Advisory and Members - Malti Jain, Rina Deora, Shilpa Joshi, Simaa Godhwani and Surbhi Ghatlia.

