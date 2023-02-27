Container feeder ship service between Chennai-Pondicherry port launched

A container feeder ship - Hope Seven - with 106 TEUs capacity service between Chennai and Pondicherry ports was flagged off on Monday.

The short haul service between the two ports, said to be the first, will help the trade to take delivery of boxes through Direct Port Delivery and Direct Port Entry. This 12-hour service facilitates quick direct transit to terminal at Chennai and Pondicherry ports.

''Pondicherry Port is Customs ICEGATE enabled with Quick Import and Export clearance facility, efficient in port warehouse containing stuffing and de-stuffing facility. Its economical all sea route passage provides quick onward connection to Chennai port for export and import containers,'' a release said highlighting the salient features of the feeder service between the two ports.

This service reduces container transportation charges and is expected to increase the volume of cargo from Pondicherry and its hinterland without road congestion to Chennai port. The ship is equipped with a container crane - geared vessel. ''The Union Territory of Puducherry will witness tremendous industrial growth in the coming years resulting in increased investment by major industries in the Union Territory,'' the release said.

The service was flagged off by Chennai Port Authority chairman Sunil Paliwal from the DP World Container Terminal, Chennai port.

Recognising the economic and environmental benefits of coastal shipping under Sagarmala programme and modal shift from road mode, the Centre decided to develop Pondicherry port as Satellite Port to Chennai Port for container cargo for exports and imports from and to Pondicherry and its hinterland extending to Cuddalore and Nagapattinam in south east, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram in south, and Salem and Namakal in the west. Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Chennai and Pondicherry Ports on March 15, 2017.

''The commercial cargo handling operations could not commence immediately due to change in weather conditions resulting in siltation at the mouth of the Pondicherry Port. In order to mitigate the siltation problem and to develop Pondicherry port, deepening of sea mouth entrance at Pondicherry port was undertaken and the work was completed,'' the release further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)