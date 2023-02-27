Left Menu

Container feeder ship service between Chennai-Pondicherry port launched

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:36 IST
Container feeder ship service between Chennai-Pondicherry port launched

A container feeder ship - Hope Seven - with 106 TEUs capacity service between Chennai and Pondicherry ports was flagged off on Monday.

The short haul service between the two ports, said to be the first, will help the trade to take delivery of boxes through Direct Port Delivery and Direct Port Entry. This 12-hour service facilitates quick direct transit to terminal at Chennai and Pondicherry ports.

''Pondicherry Port is Customs ICEGATE enabled with Quick Import and Export clearance facility, efficient in port warehouse containing stuffing and de-stuffing facility. Its economical all sea route passage provides quick onward connection to Chennai port for export and import containers,'' a release said highlighting the salient features of the feeder service between the two ports.

This service reduces container transportation charges and is expected to increase the volume of cargo from Pondicherry and its hinterland without road congestion to Chennai port. The ship is equipped with a container crane - geared vessel. ''The Union Territory of Puducherry will witness tremendous industrial growth in the coming years resulting in increased investment by major industries in the Union Territory,'' the release said.

The service was flagged off by Chennai Port Authority chairman Sunil Paliwal from the DP World Container Terminal, Chennai port.

Recognising the economic and environmental benefits of coastal shipping under Sagarmala programme and modal shift from road mode, the Centre decided to develop Pondicherry port as Satellite Port to Chennai Port for container cargo for exports and imports from and to Pondicherry and its hinterland extending to Cuddalore and Nagapattinam in south east, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram in south, and Salem and Namakal in the west. Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Chennai and Pondicherry Ports on March 15, 2017.

''The commercial cargo handling operations could not commence immediately due to change in weather conditions resulting in siltation at the mouth of the Pondicherry Port. In order to mitigate the siltation problem and to develop Pondicherry port, deepening of sea mouth entrance at Pondicherry port was undertaken and the work was completed,'' the release further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023