Left Menu

Mumbai cops launch manhunt to trace 'Pak-trained' man on NIA info: Officials

Mumbai, Feb 27 PTI Mumbai Police are on alert and launched a search to trace a man trained in Pakistan after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency NIA about his movement in the city, officials said on Monday. As per information received, the suspect has received training in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, the police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:07 IST
Mumbai cops launch manhunt to trace 'Pak-trained' man on NIA info: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police are on alert and launched a search to trace a man ''trained in Pakistan'' after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about his movement in the city, officials said on Monday. ''Mumbai Police are searching for a dangerous man after an e-mail was received from the city unit of NIA about his suspicious movements,'' an official said. He said the e-mail was received on Sunday afternoon, following which all agencies are put on alert.

The NIA communication identifies the suspect as Sarfaraz Memon who has entered Mumbai, the official said, adding that as Memon hails from Madhya Pradesh, the police in that state are also alerted. ''While informing about the suspect, NIA officials also shared details like an Aadhaar card, a driving licence and a passport. As per information received, the suspect has received training in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan,'' the police official said. A senior Mumbai Police officer confirmed that the mail was received and a search is on for the man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023