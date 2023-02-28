Left Menu

Sitamau triumphs in thrilling finale of Cricket Festival organized by BJP Leader Vinay Jangid Sharma

Image Credit: ANI
Shri Ram Vidyalaya Ground in Sitamau was buzzing with excitement as the grand finale of the cricket festival, organised by BJP leader Vinay Jangid Sharma, Member, Monitoring Group, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, took place on Sunday. The festival was held on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of independence, and the 160th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The final match, played between Bellary and Sitamau, was a thrilling contest that kept the thousands of sports-loving spectators on the edge of their seats. In the end, Sitamau emerged victorious, winning the final match and taking home the grand prize of Rs 51,000. The runner-up, Bellary, got a prize of Rs 21,000.

Thousands of sports enthusiasts from the region gathered at the venue to enjoy the sporting spectacle. Vinay Jangid Sharma addressed the crowd by emphasizing the importance of sports in leading a healthy life and fostering healthy relationships among people. He hailed the sportsman spirit and urged young people in rural areas to take up sports, citing its many benefits for physical and mental well-being. The cricket festival organized by Vinay Jangid Sharma is a promising sign for the future of sports culture in the region, launching a platform for all sports enthusiasts in this area and bringing the communities together.

