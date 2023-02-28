China foreign minister Qin Gang to attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting
China's foreign minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on March 2 in Delhi, the foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
"The G20 should focus on prominent challenges in the global economy. China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure the G20 foreign ministers' meeting sends a positive signal on multilateralism," said spokesperson Mao Ning, when responding to a question on Qin's attendance.
