Left Menu

India's mobile exports to exceed USD 10 bn this year, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The telecom industry in India has become investment-oriented and an employment generator and exports of mobile are expected to exceed USD 10 billion in the current financial year 2022-23, said Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 13:33 IST
India's mobile exports to exceed USD 10 bn this year, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The telecom industry in India has become investment-oriented and an employment generator and exports of mobile are expected to exceed USD 10 billion in the current financial year 2022-23, said Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "All the component systems are in India. In the coming years...will see electronic manufacturing, telecom manufacturing growing exponentially," said Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Tuesday.

As part of its AtmaNirbhar plan, the government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in various sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. Regarding employment in the sector, Vaishnaw said iPhone manufacturer company Apple has standalone provided one lakh fresh jobs in India in the past one-and-a-half years.

The minister said 10 years ago, most components needed for mobile phone manufacturing were imported, and now 99 per cent of components are indigenous. "This is very big change. This year mobile export are going to exceed USD 10 bn. All the component systems are in India," he said.

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association, the total number of jobs directly and indirectly created by mobile device manufacturers and their suppliers is around two million over seven years. "Telecom is now a sunrise sector...the industry achieved the phase one target of 5G roll outs much before the set deadline of March 31. As of today, India has covered 387 districts with 5G coverage. 1 lakh base transceiver stations (BTSs) have been installed," said Vaishnaw.

India's telecom sector has been awarded the 'global government leadership award' by the London-based telco body GSM Association (GSMA). 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023