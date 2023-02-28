Left Menu

China stocks close higher, Hong Kong falls on Feb's last trading day

China stocks finished higher while Hong Kong shares declined on Tuesday, the last day of February, as investors partially shifted their exposure to the A-share market while waiting for economic data confirming the recovery.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:40 IST
China stocks close higher, Hong Kong falls on Feb's last trading day
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks finished higher while Hong Kong shares declined on Tuesday, the last day of February, as investors partially shifted their exposure to the A-share market while waiting for economic data confirming the recovery. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.63%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.66%.

** The Hang Seng Index slid 0.79%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.33%. ** Both the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite posted their first monthly decline in February since November, snapping a three-month rally that began when China started to ease COVID restrictions.

** The Hang Seng finished the month down 9.5%, erasing almost all the gains made in January, while the Shanghai Composite lost a mild 2% for the month. ** Asia and emerging market funds have significantly increased their exposure to mainland China over the past month as it was one of the biggest underweights for the funds, HSBC analysts said in a note.

** China's urban employment fell for the first time in six decades last year. Its per capita spending also marked a rare decline, as harsh COVID curbs ravaged the world's second-biggest economy, official data shows. ** Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets, said investors are waiting for more economic data to access the strength of the recovery.

** "The rise in tension between the U.S. and China over Russia also weighed on sentiment," Wong said, but stressed they don't think the bull market in China and Hong Kong stock markets are over. ** Among sectors, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) companies jumped 2.5% after Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for promoting the innovation and development of TCM. AI-related stocks also rose 1.9%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.6%, while Hong Kong-listed telecom stocks gained 2.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023