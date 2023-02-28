Stupa Rope in Sports Authority of Goa and Dream Foundation for WTT Star Contender Goa 2023

Corporates have queued up to support the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa 2023, the first-ever WTT event in India which will see the best of world Table Tennis congregate at Panjim's Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium between February 27-March 05, 2023. The event is being hosted in India by Stupa Sports Analytics, also the official data partners of the WTT and International Table Tennis Federation, along with the Government of Goa with Goa being the Host City and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) playing the role of Supporting Partner. Besides, the Sports Authority of Goa and Dream Foundation have also joined in as event partners. Dream Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India's leading sports technology company. DF's vision is to contribute towards Nation Building with strategic and impactful interventions across sports, technology, skill-building, health and fitness. "One of the objectives for Dream Foundation is to stand by athletes across disciplines and provide them with support to enable them to perform and unlock potential. The World Table Tennis Star Contender series is a great platform hosting some of the most talented athletes and we are excited to be a part of this initiative," said Bhavit Sheth, COO and Co-founder, Dream Sports.

A total of 10 corporate houses have also been roped in as Sponsors for the Indian ping-pong blockbuster of the year by Stupa Sports Analytics. Renowned for its Table Tennis boards, STAG has joined as Equipment Partners while Fast & Up have been roped in as Nutrition Partners for the event. Ethernet Express will be the Internet Partners. Other top corporates who will be Sponsors of the tournament are public sector giants like Indian Oil, ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation), PFC (Power Finance Corporation) and NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). Among private corporate entities, recruitment consultants The Glove, Pharma company Supradyn and restaurant chain Ichiban have also been onboarded as Supporting Partners. Commenting on the partnerships forged, Megha Gambhir, CEO, Stupa Sports Analytics said, "It is a shot in the arm for all of us that credible corporate entities in large numbers have recognized the value and enormity of the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 and decided to join us in the very first year itself. We are grateful for their vision and proactive support and hopefully we will enjoy the fruits of success together for years."

A total of 252 matches, begin with the qualifiers scheduled between February 27-28, 2023 with main draw matches beginning March 01. Among those who can be seen in live action will be legends of the sport like Ma Long, reigning women's Olympic Champion Chen Meng, world number one in men's singles Fan Zhendong and world number one in women's singles Sun Yingsha, besides Indian stars like Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

