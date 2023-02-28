Left Menu

Impression of Achhi Aadat Campaign in Bokaro, Jharkhand

JICA India launched Achhi Aadat Campaign (AAC) in 2021 which focuses on raising awareness and changing hand hygiene practices for preventing the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases such as diarrhoea.

28-02-2023
Jharkhand [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): JICA India launched Achhi Aadat Campaign (AAC) in 2021 which focuses on raising awareness and changing hand hygiene practices for preventing the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases such as diarrhoea. This outreach program focuses to create awareness and behavioural change of regular handwashing after using toilets among the community of Bokaro District, Jharkhand, with the participation of NGO Gram Jyoti and in partnership with IJ Kakehashi Services Pvt. Ltd., the campaign implementing consultant.

The activity has been owned by the members of Bal Sansad of Bokaro district. The young minds have taken ownership to paste the posters disseminating the key messages of AAC and make the community aware about the importance of regular hand washing with soap and nail hygiene. Under this campaign, 2 posters of AAC in each of the 5000 Public Toilets of communities, schools, and Panchayats have been installed. The children of schools have actively participated in this activity and oriented the community members about the correct way of handwashing.

