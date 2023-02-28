Left Menu

Couple killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:40 IST
A man and his wife were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter from behind on the Yamuna Expressway here on Tuesday morning, police said.

A youth who was also travelling on the scooter with the couple was seriously injured in the accident, they said.

Sabir, a resident of Delhi, his wife Rosy and another man Arman were going to Agra when an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter from behind near the 65 km milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, said Station House Officer (SHO), Naujheel, Dharmendra Singh Bhati.

While the couple died on the spot, Arman was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

