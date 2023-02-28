Left Menu

French Embassy & LPU collaborate to organize 'Study in France' Education Fair at LPU Campus

The French Embassy and Lovely Professional University recently came together to organize a 'Study in France' education fair on the LPU campus. The event was a huge success, attracting a large number of students who were eager to learn about the various study opportunities available in France.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:02 IST
French Embassy & LPU collaborate to organize 'Study in France' Education Fair at LPU Campus
Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Dean Dr Monica Gulati and the representatives of France institutions present during a 'Study in France' education fair at LPU Campus. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The French Embassy and Lovely Professional University recently came together to organize a 'Study in France' education fair on the LPU campus. The event was a huge success, attracting a large number of students who were eager to learn about the various study opportunities available in France. A delegation of 10 top universities from France was present at the event, providing students with valuable information about the education system, admission requirements, and the various courses available. The universities also explored the opportunity to collaborate with LPU, with the aim of offering students a wider range of study options.

The Vice President of LPU and Head at Division of International Affairs of LPU, Dr Aman Mittal shares, the event was not limited to providing information to students, but it also saw the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between LPU and French institutes. These MoUs will pave the way for a long-term partnership between the two countries, promoting academic exchange and student mobility. The representatives of France institutions were from the Campus France Inde; Alliance Francaise India; AIVANCITY School for Technology, Business & Society; Em Strasbourg Business School; MBway-Management & Business School; ICN Creative Business School; Essec Business School; Devinci Higher Education; Aura International School of Management and more.

The education fair was a fantastic opportunity for students to interact with university representatives, learn about the different study options available, and ask questions related to their future academic pursuits. The event was well received by students and the universities, who praised the organization and the efforts of the French Embassy and LPU in making it a success. The 'Study in France' education fair was a testament to the growing collaboration between France and India in the field of education. With more and more students seeking to study abroad, such events provide an excellent platform for students to explore their options and make informed decisions about their future.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023