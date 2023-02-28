Left Menu

2 college students killed in road accident in Kerala

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 28-02-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 20:10 IST
Two college students were killed on Tuesday after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit their bike from behind while overtaking them at Chadayamangalam near here.

While the woman riding pillion died on the spot, the man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, police said.

The man was going towards Killimanoor to drop off the woman when the accident occurred, they said.

Both victims were 20 years old.

An FIR under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 of the IPC was registered immediately, it added.

The driver of the bus has not yet been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

