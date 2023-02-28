DRI seizes cocaine worth more than Rs 25 cr concealed in soap bars at Mumbai airport; two held
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2.58 kg of cocaine worth Rs 25 crore concealed in soap bars from a passenger after he landed at the Mumbai international airport from Ethiopia, an official said on Tuesday.
The DRI had specific information that the narcotic substance was being smuggled by a passenger travelling to Mumbai from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the official said.
A team of DRI officials intercepted the passenger on Monday and found 2.58 kg of cocaine concealed in 12 soap bars in his trolley bag, he said.
The value of the seized contraband in the international market is more than Rs 25 crore, the official said.
In a swift follow-up action, the officials nabbed the recipient of the contraband, he said, adding that both the accused were remanded to DRI custody.
