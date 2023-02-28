Left Menu

Local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:41 IST
Local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

Three coaches of a local train derailed at Kharkopar station in Maharashtra's Raigad district adjoining Mumbai on Tuesday morning, Central Railway officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident which led to the suspension of rail traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor for nearly eleven hours.

CR's chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar told PTI that three coaches from the motorman's end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on the Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai.

The traffic on the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul section was restored on Tuesday night after re-railment of the three coaches and the first local train was operated at around 7.45 pm, Sutar said.

''Restoration work has been completed and the first local train from Nerul departed at 7.42 pm for Kharkopar station,'' he told PTI. Sutar said about a 150-metre track was damaged due to derailment, though the overhead wires remained intact.

He said three accident relief trains from Panvel, Kurla, and Kalyan were pressed into service to restore the traffic. About 200 labourers and 10 officers were at the site. Sutar said an inquiry will be ordered to find out the exact cause of the accident.

According to railway sources, though the prima facie cause of the accident is not yet clear it could be due to a fault in the track or a defect in the train. The suburban train derailed around 200 metres before Kharkopar station. Two of the three coaches were dragged away close to the opposite direction, while one coach was near the track. Notably, the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul section is the newest corridor on the Central Railway's suburban railway network. It is part of the much-delayed Belapur-Seawood-Uran railway line that will provide suburban connectivity to part of Raigad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023