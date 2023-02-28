Local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty

Three coaches of a local train derailed at Kharkopar station in Maharashtra's Raigad district adjoining Mumbai on Tuesday morning, Central Railway officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident which led to the suspension of rail traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor for nearly eleven hours.

CR's chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar told PTI that three coaches from the motorman's end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on the Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai.

The traffic on the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul section was restored on Tuesday night after re-railment of the three coaches and the first local train was operated at around 7.45 pm, Sutar said.

''Restoration work has been completed and the first local train from Nerul departed at 7.42 pm for Kharkopar station,'' he told PTI. Sutar said about a 150-metre track was damaged due to derailment, though the overhead wires remained intact.

He said three accident relief trains from Panvel, Kurla, and Kalyan were pressed into service to restore the traffic. About 200 labourers and 10 officers were at the site. Sutar said an inquiry will be ordered to find out the exact cause of the accident.

According to railway sources, though the prima facie cause of the accident is not yet clear it could be due to a fault in the track or a defect in the train. The suburban train derailed around 200 metres before Kharkopar station. Two of the three coaches were dragged away close to the opposite direction, while one coach was near the track. Notably, the Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul section is the newest corridor on the Central Railway's suburban railway network. It is part of the much-delayed Belapur-Seawood-Uran railway line that will provide suburban connectivity to part of Raigad district.

