AIIMS, Delhi, to provide medical coverage for G-20 foreign ministers meet scheduled from March 1 to 3

The AIIMS hospital in Delhi has been assigned the responsibility of providing medical coverage for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting scheduled from March 1 to 3 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, according to an official document.

To provide medical services in the shortest possible time under this contingency plan, it has been decided that all requisite arrangements, including the physical presence of faculty, residents, nursing, technical and other staff, and preparedness of the various areas included in the plan will be ensured, it said.

As part of the plan, Room 'X' in CTVS ICU-A will be kept in readiness in all aspects to handle any medical contingency. One bed in the ICU-A (Isolation room) of CTVS will also be kept ready, the document stated.

According to it, the earmarked VIP isolation room in AB-8 ICU and five rooms in the private ward will be kept ready in all aspects to deal with any contingency. Gate one would be the entry point in case of any VIP contingency and the alighting point would be EM2. Security officers will ensure traffic movement and security supervisors would be posted at the alighting point till March 4.

''It will be the personal responsibility of the respective head of the department/faculty in charge and DNS/ANS in charge of the Room X', Emergency Services, AB-8/ ICU, private wards and main operation theatre to ensure that all life-saving drugs are available and all equipment are in perfect working order, the document stated. The officer in charge of hospital transport will ensure necessary arrangements for keeping in readiness ambulances with assigned drivers and equipped with all life-saving equipment and medicines.

