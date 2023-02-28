Left Menu

London Underground workers to strike on March 15 -RMT union

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 23:07 IST
Workers on the London Underground will take strike action on March 15 in an ongoing dispute over pensions, job and contractual agreements, the RMT union said on Tuesday.

"Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

