Left Menu

Italy to vote against EU plan to ban thermal engine cars

The government said last week it wanted to team up with France and Germany to influence and slow the pace of European Union laws on cutting car and truck emissions. "Italy believes that the choice of electric should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transition phase," Pichetto Fratin added in the statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 00:05 IST
Italy to vote against EU plan to ban thermal engine cars

Italy intends to vote against European plans to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 12 years, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Tuesday.

Rules approved this month by the European Parliament will require that by 2035 carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions from new cars sold, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc. "Tomorrow in Brussels, at the meeting of ambassadors of EU countries, Italy will express a position against the proposed European regulation banning the production and sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines by 2035," the minister said in a statement.

EU countries agreed the deal on banning thermal engine cars in October, but still need to formally rubber stamp the rules before they can take effect. Final approval is expected in March. The government said last week it wanted to team up with France and Germany to influence and slow the pace of European Union laws on cutting car and truck emissions.

"Italy believes that the choice of electric should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transition phase," Pichetto Fratin added in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023