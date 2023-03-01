Left Menu

Finnish transport union reaches partial agreement on wages

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 01:21 IST
Finland's Transport Workers' Union AKT on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement with employers over wages for lorry, dustcart and fuel tanker drivers but rejected a deal for bus drivers who will go on strike from Wednesday. Following the agreement, AKT immediately cancelled plans to expand its strike to freight transport drivers, while bus drivers will join dockyards workers in strike action that began on Feb. 15 and has blocked exports in all Finnish ports.

The bus drivers' strike, which will begin in the early hours of Wednesday, entails difficulties for public transport users across the country and especially in the Helsinki region where most bus services will be cancelled.

