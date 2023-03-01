Krishna Rana, Platinum Industries Private Limited discusses bankruptcy on his journey to become a millionaire at Global Startup Summit 2023 | Mumbai

Krishna Rana, Managing Director of Platinum Industries Pvt. Ltd., was one of the keynote speakers at Global Startup Summit India, Mumbai Edition in February 2023. During his session, Rana shared his enthralling rags-to-riches story of his journey and gave a fiery talk on the importance of financial discipline and its benefits. He also won the 'Best Inspirational Story' award at the high ticket B2B event. He shared a simple, yet powerful message that - to run a business - you need funds over metrics and other terms like valuation. He also pressed upon the importance of stress management and the importance of breaking challenges into smaller components to be able to efficiently deal with them. Platinum Industries Pvt. Ltd is India's leading PVC & CPVC additive Manufacturer, and Rana has an industry experience of over 17 years in the chemical industry. Platinum is a family-owned business, which was taken over by Krishna from his father Dushyant Rana back in 2016. He transitioned his family trading business to a manufacturing conglomerate. An alumnus of SP Jain Institute of Management studies, Krishna has demonstrated great perseverance, resilience and determination during his journey as an entrepreneur. Due to these combined efforts, Platinum has today reached record numbers in manufacturing and is on its way to become a global manufacturing giant with a multimillion turnover.

The Global Startup Summit, Mumbai edition was held in February 2023; was a smashing success with excellent panel discussions, fireside chats, creator awards & startup pitch battles. The event was attended by over 300+ people from various backgrounds such as Founders, Venture Capitalists & Investors, CXOs, Professional firms & freelancers like CAs, Lawyers, Digital Marketers & top Content Creators who imparted their expertise to the startup ecosystem of India. The illustrious list of speakers & power creators at Global Startup Summit included Krishna Rana (Platinum Industries), Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's & V3 Ventures), Shalabh Upadhyay (NEWJ), Shubham Singhal (Dot Media), Ganesh Prasad (Think School,) Ayush Wadhwa (Owled Media), Shreya Jaiswal (FINtroop), Deepanshu Raj aka Iqlipse Nova (BigBrainCo.), Sushant Bindal (Money Monitors), Ashna Tolkar(Moneylancer), Vikas Kumar (TRC Corporate Consulting), Pranay Gandhi (Outer Network), Ritu Thakkar (RiskPro India Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), Ankit Machhar (NEN Wadhwani Entrepreneur), Vatsal Kanakiya (100X.VC), Shivam Bajaj (Avener Capital), Ramashrya Yadav (Integrow), and Vipul Jain (Hearth Ventures), Anup Kapadia (Maitreya Capital NBFI, TTPL, Mishka Rana, Dhairya Gangwani. For Global Startup Battles, 100's of entries came in across the country for Virtual and Physical pitches out of which only 8 startups were selected to pitch live at Mumbai edition. The 2nd leg of the GLOBAL STARTUP SUMMIT will be held in Bengaluru on 18th March 2023.

