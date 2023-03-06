Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai's sequel Sarpatta Round 2 to roll soon; to be jointly produced by Jatin Sethi, PA Ranjith and Arya, to release in cinemas!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI/PNN): Jatin Sethi has joined hands with PA Ranjith and Arya. They will jointly produce the second part of Sarpatta Parambarai. Arya will once again reprise the role of Kabilan Munirathnam in the sequel titled Sarpatta Round 2. Jatin Sethi, on this announcement, said, "I was blown away by Sarpatta Parambarai. Also, its a rare that the sequel of a digital film will be released in cinemas. And why not? Sarpatta Round 2 warrants a big screen experience."

PA Ranjith said, "The feedback I received for Sarpatta Parambarai was overwhelming. I am sure the fans of the series will be in for a treat as they'll get to see the sequel in cinemas." Arya exulted, "Sarpatta Parambarai is a landmark film in my filmography. I was flooded with love from viewers all over the world. For the sequel, I can't wait to see how the fans will react to the film in the cinema halls."

The Tamil period sports flick Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya was one of the most loved and subscribed films of the year 2021 on Amazon Prime India. And now, the makers are all set to begin work on the sequel. And unlike the first part, which was a digital release, the sequel will be released in cinemas, a rare phenomenon! Sarpatta Round 2 will go on floors soon. The announcement of the rest of the cast members will happen soon.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)