Left Menu

Ashok Leyland reports 19% rise in sales in March 2023

Cumulative sales made by the auto major till March 2023 grew by 50 per cent to 1,92,205 units from 1,28,326 units sold in the corresponding period of last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. Cumulative sales of medium, heavy and light commercial vehicles till March in the domestic market grew by 54 per cent to 1,80,916 units from 1,17,312 units made last year, the company said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:21 IST
Ashok Leyland reports 19% rise in sales in March 2023

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 19 per cent rise in its sales in domestic and overseas markets at 23,926 units, the company said on Monday. The city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker had sold 20,123 units in the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative sales made by the auto major till March 2023 grew by 50 per cent to 1,92,205 units from 1,28,326 units sold in the corresponding period of last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. Total sales of medium, heavy and light commercial vehicles sold in March in the domestic market grew by 23 per cent to 22,885 units from 18,556 units sold in the same month of last year. Cumulative sales of medium, heavy and light commercial vehicles till March in the domestic market grew by 54 per cent to 1,80,916 units from 1,17,312 units made last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023