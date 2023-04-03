Left Menu

CCI approves share-swap for the acquisition of C-Flex India Entities by SBP

Acquisition of certain shareholding in SBP by C-Flex as consideration for the Proposed Transaction.SBP Packagings Private Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:39 IST
CCI approves share-swap for the acquisition of C-Flex India Entities by SBP
Each of the Targets are engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials and prominently cater to customers that operate in both food and non-food product segments. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves share-swap for the acquisition of the C-Flex India Entities by SBP from C-Flex, in consideration for which C-Flex will be issued certain shareholding in SBP.

The proposed combination relates to:

Acquisition of entire shareholding of Constantia Flexibles Sales B.V. (C-Flex/Seller) in Parikh Packaging Private Limited (Parikh Packaging); Creative Polypack Private Limited (Creative Polypack);

Aparna Paper Processing Industry Private Limited (Aparna Paper); Vibgyor Printing and Packaging Private Limited (Vibgyor); and Parikh Flexibles Private Limited (Parikh Flexibles) by S.B. Packagings Private Limited.

Parikh Packaging, Creative Polypack, Aparna Paper, Vibgyor and Parikh Flexibles are each a ‘Target’, and together, they are referred to as the ‘Targets’ or the ‘C-Flex India Entities’.

Acquisition of certain shareholding in SBP by C-Flex as consideration for the Proposed Transaction.SBP Packagings Private Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials. SBP is a portfolio entity of PI Opportunities Fund I Scheme II (“PIOF Scheme II”), which is a fund owned and controlled by the Premji Invest Group.

C-Flex group is engaged in the production and sale of flexible packaging materials. C-Flex is ultimately owned and controlled by WENDEL S.E. (“WENDEL”) In India, C-Flex only has presence through the C-Flex India Entities. WENDEL is engaged in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios.

Each of the Targets are engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials and prominently cater to customers that operate in both food and non-food product segments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023