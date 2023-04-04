Left Menu

Six tourists dead, 11 injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkims Nathu La area on Tuesday, police officials said here.The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtoks hospital.Rescue and clearance operations are still on, a senior police official here said.Nathu La, one of the most important Himalayan passes in the country, is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 16:52 IST
Six tourists dead, 11 injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathu La area on Tuesday, police officials said here.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.

''Rescue and clearance operations are still on,'' a senior police official here said.

Nathu La, one of the most important Himalayan passes in the country, is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty. It is over 55 kilometres from Gangtok.

The avalanche, which occurred early morning at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg connecting Gangtok and Nathula, had trapped 25-30 tourists, according to defence sources.

''Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley,'' they said.

Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said. Nathu La, situated on the international border 14,450 feet above sea level, is one of the three open trading border posts between India and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023