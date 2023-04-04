Left Menu

EIB grants €300 million loan to Berlin housing company Gewobag

The funds will also be used to create around 350 openings at childcare centres and 210 at assisted living facilities, as well as 650 homes for refugees.

EIB | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:34 IST
EIB grants €300 million loan to Berlin housing company Gewobag
The loan now constitutes the third financing project on which the public housing company and the EIB have collaborated. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted the state-owned Berlin housing company Gewobag a loan for €300 million to construct more than 2 165 new flats by 2026. The funds will also be used to create around 350 openings at childcare centres and 210 at assisted living facilities, as well as 650 homes for refugees.

Seven construction projects will be completed, located on Allee der Kosmonauten in Berlin-Marzahn, Landsberger Allee in Berlin-Lichtenberg, Gartenfelder Strasse in Berlin-Spandau and Wendenschlossstrasse in Berlin-Köpenick. They largely comply with the level 55 Efficiency House standard of the German promotional bank KfW - Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau. Thus, the project also complies with the EU Buildings Directive.

The loan now constitutes the third financing project on which the public housing company and the EIB have collaborated. This cooperation means the creation of additional affordable housing for the capital city of Berlin.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who oversees financing in Germany, remarked, “Together with Gewobag, we are showing that new, energy-efficient housing need not be costly for tenants. The project helps alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in Berlin, in a climate-friendly manner. It also promotes solidarity and the cohabitation of different generations in new neighbourhoods, through the provision of housing for refugees, new kindergartens and assisted living facilities."

Gewobag board member Markus Terboven explained, “The preferential interest rates offered by the EIB will permit us to further reduce our financing costs and keep them low in the long term. With this financing project, we are helping create much-needed housing that is also affordable, while keeping rent prices for our tenants as low as possible. In the EIB, we have a strong and reliable partner at our side.”

 

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023