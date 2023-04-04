Left Menu

Eastern Railway's revenue up 21.17pc in FY'23

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:50 IST
Eastern Railway's revenue up 21.17pc in FY'23

The Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, registering a 21.17 per cent growth over Rs 8,667.12 crore mop-up in the previous fiscal.

In passenger revenue, ER has earned Rs 3,272.67 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 2,130.57 crore in 2021-22, which is an increase of 53.61 per cent, the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway said in a statement.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic's second and third waves, movement of people was lesser in 2021-22.

''Eastern Railway has earned a total revenue of Rs 10,501.99 crore during financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 8,667.12 crore earned during the financial year 2021-22, registering a growth of 21.17 per cent,'' it said. ER carried 1094.20 million passengers in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, up by 54.29 per cent from 709.319 million carried in the previous fiscal, it said. From goods revenue, the zonal railway garnered Rs 6,514.63 crore in 2022-23 in comparison to Rs 6,023.13 crore drawn during the previous financial year, thereby registering a growth of 8.16 per cent, it said.

In the field of sundry revenue earnings, the Eastern Railway clocked a turnover of Rs 423.95 crore in FY'23 as against Rs 222.75 crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of 90.33 per cent over the previous financial year, the statement said.

In parcel and luggage carrying, the zonal railway has managed to achieve earning to the tune of Rs 107.69 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 95.69 crore in FY22, which is an increase of 12.53 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023