Canon launches new Flex Zoom lenses and updates to Cinema EOS cameras

Canon Europe (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the launch of two Super 35mm lenses for high-end 4K, 8K and HDR cinema productions, which enhances its Flex Zoom line-up. With the ongoing popularity of the Super 35mm sensor, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S / SP and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L S / SP are the fastest Super 35mm lenses on the market offering such broad focal lengths [1]. The CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L, a wide angle 14-35mm zoom lens and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L, a mid-focal range lens with a 31.5-95mm zoom range, offer incredible optical performance to support a wide range of uses and shooting scenarios.

Powerful cinematic imagery

Bolstering Canon’s Flex Zoom range, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L offer a fast constant aperture of T1.7 that creates an incredibly shallow depth of field to ensure subjects stand out, whilst also enhancing the compatibility with fast prime lenses when used together in the same production. Covering the most frequently used focal lengths in cinema production, these models offer high optical performance to create sharp, consistent images for 4K and 8K capture. Coupled with 11 Iris blades, this produces a beautiful bokeh effect and softly diffused light. Building on Canon’s heritage and colour science, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L achieve warm colours and true-to-life skin tone reproduction, with breath-taking image quality.

Versatile Flex design

Living up to the series name, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L are flexible lenses, suited to a wide range of scenarios. In addition to the interchangeable mount design that enables the lens to be switched between EF and PL mounts, these lenses are the first in Canon’s cinema range that make use of Canon’s interchangeable relay kit, enabling them to be switched from Super 35mm to Full Frame and back again, at any Canon authorised service centre [2]. Weighing just 3.3kg and 3.5kg respectively, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L have a compact, lightweight design that is perfect for versatile shooting or tight filming environments.

Enhanced communication for creative workflows

Both lenses support efficient lens metadata workflows including Cooke /i Technology™, and ZEISS eXtended Data™ via PL mount, alongside 4-pin Lemo connectivity. This is invaluable for virtual productions, where positional information is needed to ensure virtual backgrounds react as a natural background would to the perspective of the camera, as well as for post-production VFX workflows. Furthermore, electronic lens communication with chromatic aberration and peripheral illumination correction, as well as a Dual Pixel Focus Guide for manual focus assist via EF mount is available when used with compatible cameras.

Offering precise operation and enhanced usability, the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L feature 0.8mm gears which are compatible with industry-standard follow focus accessories and external motors. With a precise mechanical design, users have greater control over lens optics, enabling smooth operation and creative control during filming. With a robust build, these lenses stand up against a range of different environments, making them great for on-location shooting.

Cinema EOS firmware update

Canon is also announcing a collection of new firmware updates to further enhance and expand the capabilities of the EOS R5 C, EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II cameras.

The update will bring a high resolution Clear Scan function, offering a more concise range from 50 to 250Hz, providing greater synchronisation support when shooting LED screens on virtual productions. In addition, an option to change the in-camera waveform monitor size, as well as further metadata support for the latest Canon lenses, has been added.

Improvements to the EOS R5 C include support for the EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter, faster switching time between photo and video modes, a power saving mode, 2x magnification during 8K MP4 recording and a digital-teleconverter option, maximising flexibility by providing a quick way to increase the telephoto capability of the lens used.

Details about the CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L and CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L are available here:https://apo-opa.info/42Yb85jhttps://apo-opa.info/3nILHEy

To find out more about the Cinema EOS firmware updates please visit:https://apo-opa.info/3nwpYjc

CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L key features:

Constant T1.7 aperture across entire focal length

14-35mm wide angle zoom range

Compatible with Canon relay change mount for easy conversion between Super 35mm and Full Frame

Cooke /i Technology™ and ZEISS eXtended Data™ lens communication

11 Iris Blade aperture for beautiful bokeh effect

Interchangeable EF/PL mount options

3.3kg in weight

CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L key features:

Constant T1.7 aperture across entire focal length

31.5-95mm mid-focal length zoom range

Compatible with Canon relay change mount for easy conversion between Super 35mm and Full Frame

Cooke /i Technology™ and ZEISS eXtended Data™ lens communication

11 Iris Blade aperture for beautiful bokeh effect

Interchangeable EF/PL mount options

3.5kg in weight

(With Inputs from APO)