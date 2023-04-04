Waltair Railway Division achieves its best-ever freight earnings at Rs 8,389 cr

Waltair Railway Division on Tuesday said it achieved its best-ever freight earnings at Rs 8,389.48 crore during fiscal 2022-23, against Rs 8,166.32 crore in 2019-20, which is an increase of 2.73 per cent. According to a statement, the division has run more than 400 special trains during the year 2022-23.

Currently, the division is running 19 pairs of trains with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. A total of 3,358 coaches have been augmented to various express trains for clearance of extra rush. The division has also run 13 other special trains namely, four for BSF, one for RRB, five for Election and three for Others.

According to the statement, the division has averaged its best-ever 53.4 rakes per day while the previous best was 51.5 rakes per day in 2020-21. The division said it has averaged coal loading of 25.53 MT during 2022-23, which is its best ever. Its previous best was 24.13 MT during 2015-16. (ANI)

