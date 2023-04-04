Left Menu

Waltair Railway Division achieves its best-ever freight earnings at Rs 8,389 cr

According to a statement, the division has run more than 400 special trains during the year 2022-23.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 23:01 IST
Waltair Railway Division achieves its best-ever freight earnings at Rs 8,389 cr
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Waltair Railway Division on Tuesday said it achieved its best-ever freight earnings at Rs 8,389.48 crore during fiscal 2022-23, against Rs 8,166.32 crore in 2019-20, which is an increase of 2.73 per cent. According to a statement, the division has run more than 400 special trains during the year 2022-23.

Currently, the division is running 19 pairs of trains with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. A total of 3,358 coaches have been augmented to various express trains for clearance of extra rush. The division has also run 13 other special trains namely, four for BSF, one for RRB, five for Election and three for Others.

According to the statement, the division has averaged its best-ever 53.4 rakes per day while the previous best was 51.5 rakes per day in 2020-21. The division said it has averaged coal loading of 25.53 MT during 2022-23, which is its best ever. Its previous best was 24.13 MT during 2015-16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023