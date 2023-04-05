Post-Brexit checks on EU goods coming into UK to be streamlined - Sky News
Post-Brexit checks on goods coming to the UK from the European Union are set to be streamlined under a new model which is due to be announced by Britain later on Wednesday, Sky News reported.
The report cited a Cabinet Office source as saying the planned model will reduce the need for checks for "many types of goods" without specifying which ones.
