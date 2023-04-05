Post-Brexit checks on EU goods coming into UK to be streamlined - Sky News

Left Menu

Post-Brexit checks on goods coming to the UK from the European Union are set to be streamlined under a new model which is due to be announced by Britain later on Wednesday after multiple delays, Sky News reported. The report cited a Cabinet Office source as saying the planned model will reduce the need for checks for "many types of goods", without specifying which ones.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:05 IST
The report cited a Cabinet Office source as saying the planned model will reduce the need for checks for "many types of goods", without specifying which ones. The Cabinet Office, a ministerial department which supports the Prime Minister, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain left the EU's single market in January 2021, but has delayed full implementation of border controls on several occasions due to worries about port disruption and COVID-19, and more recently, the risk of adding to a cost-of-living crisis. Announcing the last delay in April 2022, the government

said the war in Ukraine and the spike in energy costs were hitting supply chains, saying it would be "wrong" to impose new administrative requirements on businesses which might pass on the costs to consumers.

