Updated: 05-04-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:10 IST
HP: Four killed, two injured in two separate accidents in Kullu and Una
Four people were killed and two others injured in two separate accidents in Kullu and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, three people died after their tipper truck fell into a gorge near Kurpan Khadd in Kullu's Nirmand tehsil, they said.

The deceased are Guddu, Ranji Thakur and Ankit Kumar, all residents of Nirmand, police said.

In the other accident on Tuesday night, a woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after their car crashed into a school's wall, police said. They were on their way to Dehra from Chandigarh.

It is suspected that the car's driver, Chetan Kumar, was speeding and he lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Rita and her husband Ramesh Chand, residents of Dehra, and Kumar were rushed to the Una district hospital, they said Police said Rita was declared brought dead by doctors. Chand and Kumar are undergoing treatment, they said.

Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said a case has been registered against the car's driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

