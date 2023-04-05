13-year-old killed in road accident in Delhi

A 13-year-old boy was killed and his uncle injured after their scooter was hit by a cluster bus in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near the Azadpur flyover when Arjun (34) was going to drop his nephew to school in Shalimar Bagh, they said.

They were taken to a hospital where the boy died due to a severe head injury, a senior police officer said and added that Arjun, a resident of Bharola village, is being treated for ''simple'' injuries. Police received information about the accident around 7:30 am.

The scooter was hit by the cluster bus from behind and after the accident, the bus driver fled from the spot, the officer said.

Police said a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

Efforts are being made to nab the accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)