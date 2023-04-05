Left Menu

MP: Girl being driven to exam centre killed with uncle as their car collides with bus

The incident occurred near Belkhadu under Katangi police station limits in the district, he said. Both of them died on the spot, Katangi police station in-charge Shivmangal Singh said.The driver of the bus fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, he said, adding the bodies of the two victims were retrieved from the car and sent for autopsy, Singh said.Eyewitnesses said the accident took place as the two vehicles collided head in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:29 IST
A girl and her maternal uncle were killed as their car collided with a bus in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when she was being taken to appear for an examination, a police official said. The incident occurred near Belkhadu under Katangi police station limits in the district, he said. ''The man was taking his niece to Jabalpur from Katangi for her examination when the accident took place. Both of them died on the spot,'' Katangi police station in-charge Shivmangal Singh said.

The driver of the bus fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, he said, adding the bodies of the two victims were retrieved from the car and sent for autopsy, Singh said.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place as the two vehicles collided head in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road.

