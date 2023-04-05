Turkey closes airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah -ministry
Turkey has closed its airspace to aircraft travelling to and from the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah due to intensified activity there by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, a foreign ministry spokesman said.
He said the closure took effect on April 3 and was expected to remain in force until July 3.
