Left Menu

Electric passenger vehicle market share doubled in March: FADA

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the year-on-year (YoY) market share of electric passenger vehicle has been doubled to 2.6 per cent on March, against 1.3 per cent in March 2022.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:08 IST
Electric passenger vehicle market share doubled in March: FADA
Representative Image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shailesh Yadav Electric passenger vehicle market share doubled in March 2023.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the year-on-year (YoY) market share of electric passenger vehicles has doubled to 2.6 per cent in March, against 1.3 per cent in March 2022. FADA is the apex national body of the automobile retail industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of two- or three-wheelers, passenger cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors.

According to FADA's data for electric vehicles, retail sales of electric passenger vehicle (PV) in March 2023 has seen a YoY growth of 130 per cent. A total of 8,566 electric passenger vehicles were sold in March 2023 as against 3,718 units sold a year earlier. In terms of month-on-month (MoM) sales, it has seen an 87.85 per cent growth. During February this year, a total of 4,560 electric passenger vehicles were sold.

Tata Motors tops the sale chart by selling 7,137 electric passenger vehicles out of the total of 8,566 units sold in March. According to FADA, vehicle retail data have been collated as on April in collaboration with the Ministry of Road and Transport and have been gathered from 1,349 road transport offices out of 1,435 RTOs.

Sales of electric two-wheelers have seen a 57.71 per cent YoY growth during March 2023. A total of 85,793 electric two-wheelers were sold in March this year, against 54,400 units sold in March 2022. The market share of electric two-wheelers grew to 5.9 per cent from 4.2 per cent in March 22. Sales of electric three-wheelers have seen an 82.21 per cent YoY growth during March. A total of 45,229 electric three-wheelers were sold in March this year, against 24,823 unit sold in March 2022. The market share of electric three-wheelers grew to 52.1 per cent from 48.2 per cent in March last year.

Sales of electric commercial vehicles have seen a 171.32 per cent YoY growth during March 2023. A total of 350 electric commercial vehicles were sold in March this year, against 129 units sold in March last year. The market share of commercial electric vehicles grew to 0.38 per cent from 0.15 per cent in March last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023