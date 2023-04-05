Left Menu

Authorities issue more than 4.73 crore challans for traffic violations in 2022: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:21 IST
Authorities issue more than 4.73 crore challans for traffic violations in 2022: Govt
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have issued more than 4.73 crore challans worth Rs 7,563.60 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said authorities issued more than 4.21 crore challans worth Rs 5,318.70 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2021.

While, revenue collected by issuing challans was Rs 2,874.41 crore in 2022, the outstanding amount stood at Rs 4,654.26 crore.

To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said more than 6.11 crore vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years) are registered in the country as on March 31, 2023.

According to the data provided by the minister, Karnataka (87,48,963) has the maximum number of registered vehicles (greater than or equal to 15 years), followed by Uttar Pradesh (74,91,584) and Delhi (57,85,609).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023