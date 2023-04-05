Chile cenbank boosts GDP forecast for 2023 but lowers 2024 estimate

Chile's central bank on Wednesday improved its expectations for the country's economic growth this year but lowered estimates for 2024 as high inflation keeps hindering a "sustainable" growth.

The authority said in a report it expects 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) to come in between -0.5% and +0.5%, up from a previous forecast of a drop of between 0.5% and 1.75%.

In 2024, GDP would grow 1% to 2%, it said, lowering its previous forecast of 2% to 3%.

