Left Menu

Govt recognises more than 92,000 entities as startups since launch of Startup India

The government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, startups and encouraging private investments in startup ecosystem of the country launched Startup India initiative on January 16, 2016, according to a statement from the ministry of commerce and Industry released on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:04 IST
Govt recognises more than 92,000 entities as startups since launch of Startup India
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has recognised 92,683 entities as startups as on February 28, 2023, since the launch of Startup India initiative in 2016. As per eligibility conditions prescribed under notification dated February 19, 2019, entities were recognised as 'startups' under Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the government of India.

The government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, startups and encouraging private investments in startup ecosystem of the country launched Startup India initiative on January 16, 2016, according to a statement from the ministry of commerce and Industry released on Wednesday. According to the statement, the regular businesses are often measured by success or failure in a specific number of years of operation, whereas, the startups and scale-ups (established startups) are more accurately measured by failure or success in a particular phase making it difficult to put together a statistic covering all types of new businesses and their failure rate with any level of accuracy. Therefore, the information with respect to the success or failure of startups is not centrally-maintained by the Government, it added.

Startup India initiative was launched on January 16, 2016, with an objective to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups in the country that would drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. According to the statement, DPIIT recognised 8,635 startups in 2018, as many as 11,279 in 2019, as many as 14,498 in 2020, as many as 20,046 in 2021 and 26,542 in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023