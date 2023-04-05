Left Menu

IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra tourist train flagged off from Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:23 IST
IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra tourist train flagged off from Lucknow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maiden journey of the Guru Kirpa Yatra tourist train of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was flagged off from Lucknow's Charbagh railway station on Wednesday.

The flag off ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh and other dignitaries.

A part of the Bharat Gaurav series of tourist trains, the Guru Kirpa Yatra train will cover sacred places associated with the Sikh religion across the country.

Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC Ajit Kumar Sinha said, ''For the convenience of Sikh Pilgrims, the 10-night and 11-day journey will conclude in Lucknow on April 15, 2023.'' ''During the journey, the train will cover eight places – Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Nanded, Bidar, and Patna,'' he added.

Pilgrims on board the train will be visit Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind – Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar – Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple, Bhatinda – Sri Damdama Sahib, Nanded – Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Bidar – Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib and Patna – Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib, rail officials said.

Boarding and de-boarding will be at four stations – Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023