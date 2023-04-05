IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra tourist train flagged off from Lucknow

The maiden journey of the Guru Kirpa Yatra tourist train of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was flagged off from Lucknow's Charbagh railway station on Wednesday.

The flag off ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh and other dignitaries.

A part of the Bharat Gaurav series of tourist trains, the Guru Kirpa Yatra train will cover sacred places associated with the Sikh religion across the country.

Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC Ajit Kumar Sinha said, ''For the convenience of Sikh Pilgrims, the 10-night and 11-day journey will conclude in Lucknow on April 15, 2023.'' ''During the journey, the train will cover eight places – Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Nanded, Bidar, and Patna,'' he added.

Pilgrims on board the train will be visit Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind – Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar – Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple, Bhatinda – Sri Damdama Sahib, Nanded – Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Bidar – Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib and Patna – Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib, rail officials said.

Boarding and de-boarding will be at four stations – Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.

