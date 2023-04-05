Haryana establishes 'Quality Assurance Authority' to improve quality control systems for engineering works

The Haryana government has established the 'Quality Assurance Authority' (QAA) in the Finance Department to ensure zero corruption and improve quality control systems for engineering works.

A proposal in this regard was approved by the state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The Authority will consist of a chairperson and two members.

The chairperson will be a person who is or has been an officer of the government of the rank and equivalence of secretary in the state government or engineer-in-chief in the central or state government or a person who has experience in quality management with at least 25 years of experience in the government, or an academician from an Institute of eminence and repute and will be appointed by the state government.

Further, one member will be appointed from amongst officers in the state government or any organisation owned and controlled by the state government of the rank of chief engineer or above. The Authority will establish and notify norms and standards for quality and its management in engineering works and for accreditation of quality testing laboratories and centres, said the statement.

The Authority will accredit quality testing laboratories and centres on basis of standards and monitor their integrity in the quality testing process and will establish norms and standards for internal quality assurance in engineering works carried out by state government departments.

The Authority will monitor adherence to internal quality assurance standards by the state government departments implementing engineering works and organisations owned and controlled by the government.

It will establish, accredit and monitor third-party quality assurance, control and management in engineering works by state government departments implementing engineering works and organisations owned and controlled by the state government.

